Recap: Steeleville topples Red Bud

Steeleville toppled visiting Red Bud 44-29 Saturday.
Lane Lazenby was the leading scorer for Steeleville with 18 points and Zach Mevert added 10.
Steeleville (2-0) will host Valmeyer on Monday at 6 p.m. Red Bud (3-2) plays at New Athens on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
