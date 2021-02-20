 Skip to main content
Recap: Steeleville topples Red Bud
Steeleville toppled visiting Red Bud 44-29 Saturday.

Lane Lazenby was the leading scorer for Steeleville with 18 points and Zach Mevert added 10.

Steeleville (2-0) will host Valmeyer on Monday at 6 p.m. Red Bud (3-2) plays at New Athens on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

