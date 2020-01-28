Recap: Steeleville topples Valmeyer
Steeleville toppled Valmeyer 54-39 Tuesday at Valmeyer.

Jacob Rowold led the way for Valmeyer with 21 points.

Steeleville (9-11) hosts New Athens on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Valmeyer (10-10) will host Lebanon, Illinois on Friday at 6 p.m.

