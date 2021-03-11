 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Steeleville tops Carlyle
0 comments

Recap: Steeleville tops Carlyle

  • 0

Steeleville topped visiting Carlyle 67-55 Thursday.

Hayden Hoffmann led Carlyle with 22 points, while Quinten Jones finished with 12 and Jayden McIntosh added 10.

Steeleville (12-0) visits Trico on Friday at 6 p.m. Carlyle (3-10) will host Greenville on Friday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports