Recap: Steeleville tops Carlyle

Steeleville topped visiting Carlyle 67-55 Thursday.
Hayden Hoffmann led Carlyle with 22 points, while Quinten Jones finished with 12 and Jayden McIntosh added 10.
Steeleville (12-0) visits Trico on Friday at 6 p.m. Carlyle (3-10) will host Greenville on Friday at 7 p.m.
