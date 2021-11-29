Recap: Steeleville tops Carterville

Steeleville topped visiting Carterville 52-41 Monday.
Jacoby Gross led Steeleville with 13 points, while Zach Mevert finished with 13 and Lane Lazenby added 11. Lujtenberger was the leading scorer for Carterville with 13 points and Barton added 12.
Steeleville (1-0) plays at Sparta on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Carterville (1-1) goes on the road to play Trico on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
