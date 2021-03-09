 Skip to main content
Recap: Steeleville triumphs over Red Bud
Steeleville triumphed over Red Bud 71-33 Tuesday at Red Bud.

Reid Harriss led Steeleville with 19 points, while Lane Lazenby finished with 19 and Carter Wasson added 13.

Steeleville (10-0) will host Carlyle on Thursday at 6 p.m. Red Bud (7-6) hosts New Athens on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

