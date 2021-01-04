Recap: Steelville, Missouri defeats Owensville

Steelville, Missouri defeated Owensville 54-49 Monday at Owensville.
Chase Cottrell was the leading scorer for Steelville, Missouri with 22 points and Landon Mabe added 10. Tyler Heidbrink led the way for Owensville with 26 points and Brendan Decker added 10.
Steelville, Missouri (4-3) plays at Fatima on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
