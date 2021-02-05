Recap: Sullivan gets by St. Clair

Sullivan got by visiting St. Clair 48-45 Friday.
Blaine Downey led St. Clair with 14 points, while Chase Walters finished with 12 and Zach Browne added 11.
Sullivan (7-8) travels to Borgia on Monday at 7:15 p.m. St. Clair (6-11) travels to Union on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
