Recap: Sullivan handily defeats Lebanon
Recap: Sullivan handily defeats Lebanon

Sullivan handily defeated visiting Lebanon 58-33 Friday.

The Eagles were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 12 of 19 shots. Jordan Woodcock led Sullivan with 17 points, while Dillon Farrell finished with 11 and Owen Farrell added 10.

Sullivan (5-8) will host Hermann on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

