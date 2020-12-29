 Skip to main content
Recap: Summit downs Affton
Recap: Summit downs Affton

Summit downed Affton 55-48 Tuesday at Affton.

Codey Recht led the way for Affton with 25 points and Matt Fleming added 15. The leading rebounder for Affton was Matt Fleming (10)

Summit (6-2) visits Parkway South on Tuesday, January 5 at 6 p.m. Affton (1-7) will host Valmeyer on Tuesday, January 5 at 5:30 a.m.

