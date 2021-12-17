 Skip to main content
Recap: Summit downs Northwest Cedar Hill
Recap: Summit downs Northwest Cedar Hill

Summit downed visiting Northwest Cedar Hill 54-45 Friday.

Poor free throw shooting did not help the Lions. They hit only six of 16 while the Falcons made 21 of 30. Shane Connor led Summit with 18 points, while Dominic Nenninger finished with 14 and Quincy Thomas added 13. Stefan Higgins was the leading scorer for Northwest Cedar Hill with 16 points.

Summit (2-3) plays at home against Hancock on Tuesday, December 28 at 11 a.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-5) plays at home against Oakville on Monday at 7 p.m.

