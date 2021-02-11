Recap: Summit rolls past Affton

Summit rolled past visiting Affton 59-32 Thursday.
-
Boys basketball notebook: Hazelwood Central rounding into shape; Pattonville scores 108
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 10
-
Belleville West surges past Collinsville in second half of Southwestern Conference contest
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Davis hits milestone as O'Fallon Christian gets season sweep of St. Dominic
The Falcons hit 14 of 23 free throw attempts, while the Cougars made two of four. Dominic Nenninger led the way for Summit with 14 points. Codey Recht led the way for Affton with 13 points.
Summit (10-5) visits University City on Friday at 7 p.m. Affton (3-14) goes on the road to play Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.