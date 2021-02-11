 Skip to main content
Recap: Summit rolls past Affton
Summit rolled past visiting Affton 59-32 Thursday.

The Falcons hit 14 of 23 free throw attempts, while the Cougars made two of four. Dominic Nenninger led the way for Summit with 14 points. Codey Recht led the way for Affton with 13 points.

Summit (10-5) visits University City on Friday at 7 p.m. Affton (3-14) goes on the road to play Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

