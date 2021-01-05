 Skip to main content
Recap: Summit triumphs over Parkway South
Summit triumphed over Parkway South 62-25 Tuesday at Parkway South.

Dominic Nenninger was the leading scorer for Summit with 13 points and Sean Barnett added 11. Tristan Brand led the way for Parkway South with 8 points.

Summit (7-2) will host Sullivan on Friday at 7 p.m. Parkway South (1-10) plays at Mehlville on Friday at 7 p.m.

