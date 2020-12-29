 Skip to main content
Recap: Timberland breezes by Francis Howell Central
Timberland breezed by visiting Francis Howell Central 70-49 Tuesday.

Mario Foster led Timberland with 20 points, while Grant McDaniel finished with 18 and Luke Busateri added 13. CJ Woodard led the way for Francis Howell Central with 17 points and Adam Painter added 12. The leading rebounder for Francis Howell Central was CJ Woodard (11)

Timberland (3-3) plays at home against Lutheran St. Charles on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Francis Howell Central (2-4) will host St. Charles West on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

