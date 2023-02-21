Caden Bish had 22 points and 13 rebounds to propel Timberland over Parkway South 67-58 Tuesday at Parkway South.

The Wolves shot 61% (22 of 36) from the field, while Parkway South was 14 of 31 (45%). Also finishing in double figures for Timberland were August Billings (16) and AJ Raines (15). Jaylen Calloway led Parkway South with 20 points, while Demonte Hurt finished with 18 and Mikey Kritchell added 11.