Recap: Tolton breezes by Borgia

Tolton breezed by Borgia 68-49 Friday at Borgia.
-
Greenville beats Roxana on last-second Lager putback in belated season opener
-
Creech drills late 3-pointer to rally Winfield past St. Charles in GAC North showdown
-
Boys basketball notebook: DuBourg stuns Westminster to keep win streak alive; Webster, Vianney in quarantine
-
Vick's career-best 24 points help Wildcats bounce back from loss
-
Daily performances
Andrew Dyson was the leading scorer for Borgia with 11 points.
Tolton (8-5) goes on the road to play CBC on Saturday at noon. Borgia (10-7) will host Sullivan on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.