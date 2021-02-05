 Skip to main content
Recap: Tolton breezes by Borgia
Tolton breezed by Borgia 68-49 Friday at Borgia.

Andrew Dyson was the leading scorer for Borgia with 11 points.

Tolton (8-5) goes on the road to play CBC on Saturday at noon. Borgia (10-7) will host Sullivan on Monday at 7:15 p.m.

