Recap: Tolton gets by Borgia
Recap: Tolton gets by Borgia

Tolton got by Borgia 39-36 Friday at Borgia.

Alex Brinkmann led the way for Borgia with 16 points and Trent Strubberg added 13.

Tolton (12-1) will host Mater Dei on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Borgia (5-6) hosts St. Charles on Monday at 7 p.m.

