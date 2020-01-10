Recap: Tolton gets by Borgia

Tolton got by Borgia 39-36 Friday at Borgia.
Alex Brinkmann led the way for Borgia with 16 points and Trent Strubberg added 13.
Tolton (12-1) will host Mater Dei on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Borgia (5-6) hosts St. Charles on Monday at 7 p.m.
