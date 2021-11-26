 Skip to main content
Recap: Triad breezes by Civic Memorial
Triad breezed by Civic Memorial 75-55 Friday at Civic Memorial.

The Knights were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 13 shots. The leading scorers for Triad were Ayden Hitt (18), Jake Stewart (13), Mcgrady Noyes (11) and Drew WInslow (10). Sam Buckley led the way for Civic Memorial with 18 points and Trey Hall added 14.

Triad (1-2) goes on the road to play Taylorville on Saturday at 6 p.m. Civic Memorial (0-3) plays at home against Granite City on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

