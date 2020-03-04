Recap: Triad breezes by Civic Memorial

Triad breezed by visiting Civic Memorial 69-49 Wednesday.
Alex Reams led the way for Civic Memorial with 16 points. The leading rebounder for Civic Memorial was Alex Reams (10)
Triad (24-8) travels to East St. Louis on Friday at 7 p.m.
