Recap: Triad breezes by Freeburg
Triad breezed by visiting Freeburg 53-34 Thursday.

The Knights were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 14 shots. Ayden Hitt led the way for Triad with 23 points. The leading rebounder for Triad was Mcgrady Noyes (8).

Triad (5-7) goes on the road to play O'Fallon on Monday at 8 p.m. Freeburg (6-3) visits Piasa Southwestern on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

