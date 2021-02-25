 Skip to main content
Recap: Triad breezes by Jerseyville
Recap: Triad breezes by Jerseyville

Triad breezed by Jerseyville 47-28 Thursday at Jerseyville.

Sam Lamer led the way for Jerseyville with 8 points.

Triad (6-2) goes on the road to play Highland on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Jerseyville (4-6) travels to Mascoutah on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

