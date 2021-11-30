 Skip to main content
Recap: Triad defeats Columbia
Ayden Hitt had a game-high 29 points to lead Triad to a 61-56 win over Columbia Tuesday at Columbia.

Also finishing in double figures for Triad was Drew WInslow with 13 points. The leading scorers for Columbia were Jack Steckler (17), Sam Donald (12), Glenn Powers (11) and Dominic Voegele (11). The leading rebounder for Columbia was Glenn Powers (9)

Triad (2-2) plays at Waterloo on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Columbia (3-2) hosts Wood River on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

