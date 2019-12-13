Triad got double-doubles from Luke Cox (22 points, 13 rebounds) and Nate Winslow (13 points, 10 rebounds) defeating Waterloo 67-43 Friday at Waterloo.
Triad shot 55 percent (22 of 40) from the field, while Waterloo shot 47 percent (15 of 32). Also finishing in double figures for Triad was Michael Tentis with 10 points. Ty Lenhardt was the leading scorer for Waterloo with 11 points and Jake Wade added 11.
Triad (5-1) plays at home against Carbondale on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Waterloo (0-6) will host Perryville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.