Recap: Triad rolls past Civic Memorial
Triad rolled past visiting Civic Memorial 71-43 Tuesday.

Keaton Loewen led the way for Civic Memorial with 11 points.

Triad (10-4) will host Jerseyville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Civic Memorial (3-10) hosts Gibault on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

