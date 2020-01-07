Recap: Triad rolls past Civic Memorial

Triad rolled past visiting Civic Memorial 71-43 Tuesday.
Keaton Loewen led the way for Civic Memorial with 11 points.
Triad (10-4) will host Jerseyville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Civic Memorial (3-10) hosts Gibault on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Triad rolled past visiting Civic Memorial 71-43 Tuesday.
Keaton Loewen led the way for Civic Memorial with 11 points.
Triad (10-4) will host Jerseyville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Civic Memorial (3-10) hosts Gibault on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.