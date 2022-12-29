 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Triad tops Alton

Triad topped Alton 58-48 Thursday at Collinsville.

Triad (9-4) will host Althoff at 7:30 p.m today. Alton (1-10) hosts Oakville at 9 p.m today.

