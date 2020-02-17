Recap: Trinity breezes by DuBourg

Trinity got double-doubles from Ryan Kalkbrenner (26 points, 10 rebounds) and Rashad Weekly (10 points, 12 assists) defeating DuBourg 75-55 Monday at DuBourg.
The Titans were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 17 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Trinity were Terrell Rush (14) and Jordan Fulton (10). LeMond Shaw led DuBourg with 14 points, while Elliott Johnson finished with 13 and Eddie Weekly added 12. The leading rebounder for DuBourg was LeMond Shaw (12)
Trinity (19-5) plays at McCluer on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. DuBourg (13-11) hosts Duchesne on Friday at 7:15 p.m.