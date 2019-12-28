Recap: Trinity defeats Ladue
0 comments

Recap: Trinity defeats Ladue

  • 0
Subscribe today!

Trinity defeated visiting Ladue 45-40 Saturday.

Jaylen Boyd led the way for Ladue with 15 points and Henry McIntosh added 11.

Trinity (7-2) hosts Francis Howell on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Ladue (5-2) will host MICDS on Monday at 3 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/251. Collinsville (9-0) is idle.2. CBC (3-3) vs. Roosevelt (1-7) at SLUH, 10:30 a.m Thursday.3. Chaminade (3-0) is i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports