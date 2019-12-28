Recap: Trinity defeats Ladue

Trinity defeated visiting Ladue 45-40 Saturday.
Jaylen Boyd led the way for Ladue with 15 points and Henry McIntosh added 11.
Trinity (7-2) hosts Francis Howell on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Ladue (5-2) will host MICDS on Monday at 3 p.m.
