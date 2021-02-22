 Skip to main content
Recap: Trinity tops Duchesne
Trinity topped Duchesne 52-40 Monday at Duchesne.

Jordan Fulton was the leading scorer for Trinity with 23 points and Dwight Lomax added 10. The leading rebounder for Trinity was Jordan Fulton (9).

Duchesne (3-12) will host Clayton at 7 p.m today.

