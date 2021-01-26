 Skip to main content
Recap: Troy Buchanan beats Jackson
Griffin St. Pierre had a game-high 27 points to lead Troy Buchanan to a 82-66 win over visiting Jackson Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Troy Buchanan were Charlie Nett (17) and Jack Fessenden (15).

Troy Buchanan (9-4) hosts Lift For Life on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Jackson (1-3) will host Vianney on Tuesday, February 16 at 6:30 p.m.

