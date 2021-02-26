Recap: Troy Buchanan breezes by St. Charles West

Troy Buchanan breezed by St. Charles West 66-46 Friday at St. Charles West.
The Trojans made 17 of 23 free throws (74 percent), while the Warriors sank 5-9 (56 percent). Griffin St. Pierre led Troy Buchanan with 23 points, while Jack Fessenden finished with 15 and Charlie Nett added 13. Braden Goellner was the leading scorer for St. Charles West with 10 points.
Troy Buchanan (17-6) will host Holt on Wednesday at 6 p.m. St. Charles West (8-9) goes on the road to play Parkway Central on Saturday at 11 a.m.