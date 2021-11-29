 Skip to main content
Recap: Troy Buchanan downs Hickman
Recap: Troy Buchanan downs Hickman

Troy Buchanan downed visiting Hickman 73-66 Monday.

The leading scorers for Troy Buchanan were Jack Fessenden (19), Charlie Nett (15), Nathan Ryan (15) and Keegan Linebaugh (13). The leading scorers for Hickman were Cory Chostner (13), Stroupe (13), Bonaparte (10) and Richardson (10).

