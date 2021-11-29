Recap: Troy Buchanan downs Hickman

-
University City runs away from Fort Zumwalt North to retain Borgia Turkey title
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Youngsters do their part as Fort Zumwalt North advances to Borgia tourney final
-
King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia
-
Abbey leads University City past host and back to Borgia tourney final
Troy Buchanan downed visiting Hickman 73-66 Monday.
The leading scorers for Troy Buchanan were Jack Fessenden (19), Charlie Nett (15), Nathan Ryan (15) and Keegan Linebaugh (13). The leading scorers for Hickman were Cory Chostner (13), Stroupe (13), Bonaparte (10) and Richardson (10).
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.