Recap: Troy Buchanan downs Lift For Life
Recap: Troy Buchanan downs Lift For Life

Troy Buchanan downed visiting Lift For Life 60-53 Saturday.

Odis Grissom led the way for Lift For Life with 21 points.

Troy Buchanan (10-4) plays at Holt on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lift For Life (6-9) goes on the road to play O'Fallon Christian on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

