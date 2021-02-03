 Skip to main content
Recap: Troy Buchanan gets by Monroe City
Troy Buchanan got by visiting Monroe City 62-59 Wednesday.

Griffin St. Pierre led Troy Buchanan with 18 points, while Jack Fessenden finished with 16 and Nathan Ryan added 10.

Troy Buchanan (12-4) hosts Timberland on Friday at 7 p.m.

