Recap: Troy Buchanan handily defeats Holt

Troy Buchanan handily defeated Holt 58-35 Friday at Holt.
Daily performances
Tyler Moore led Troy Buchanan with 21 points, while Nathan Ryan finished with 12 and Jack Fessenden added 10.
Troy Buchanan (10-3) will host Timberland on Friday, January 14 at 7 p.m. Holt (5-9) goes on the road to play Francis Howell Central on Friday, January 21 at 7 p.m.
