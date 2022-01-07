 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Troy Buchanan handily defeats Holt
Troy Buchanan handily defeated Holt 58-35 Friday at Holt.

Tyler Moore led Troy Buchanan with 21 points, while Nathan Ryan finished with 12 and Jack Fessenden added 10.

Troy Buchanan (10-3) will host Timberland on Friday, January 14 at 7 p.m. Holt (5-9) goes on the road to play Francis Howell Central on Friday, January 21 at 7 p.m.

