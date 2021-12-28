Recap: Troy Buchanan handily defeats Vianney

Nathan Ryan had a game-high 28 points to lead Troy Buchanan to a 90-68 win over Vianney Tuesday at Lafayette.

Also finishing in double figures for Troy Buchanan were Jack Fessenden (22), Charlie Nett (15) and Andrew Moore (14). Adam Sausele led Vianney with 18 points, while Kel Battle finished with 15 and Brandon Hebrank added 10.

Troy Buchanan (9-1) plays at home against Webster Groves on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Vianney (6-4) plays at home against Marquette on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.