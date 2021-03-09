 Skip to main content
Recap: Troy Buchanan rolls past Washington
Troy Buchanan rolled past visiting Washington 81-52 Tuesday.

The leading scorers for Troy Buchanan were Griffin St. Pierre (23), Nathan Ryan (21), Jack Fessenden (15) and Alex Thomas (10).

Troy Buchanan (20-6) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 6 p.m.

