Recap: Troy Buchanan tops Holt
Troy Buchanan topped Holt 70-60 Friday at Troy Buchanan.

The Trojans made 22 of 29 free throws while the Indians connected on nine of 17 for the game. Griffin St. Pierre led Troy Buchanan with 19 points, while Nathan Ryan finished with 18 and Jack Fessenden added 13. Wyatt Mcginnis led the way for Holt with 26 points and Zarius Looney added 10.

Troy Buchanan (1-1) visits Francis Howell on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Holt (1-2) hosts Lutheran North on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

