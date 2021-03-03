 Skip to main content
Recap: Troy Buchanan tops Holt
Recap: Troy Buchanan tops Holt

Troy Buchanan topped visiting Holt 57-45 Wednesday.

Griffin St. Pierre led Troy Buchanan with 14 points, while Jack Fessenden finished with 12 and Charlie Nett added 11.

Troy Buchanan (18-6) will host Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday at 6 p.m.

