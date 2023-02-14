Troy Buchanan cruised to a 59-25 win over Fort Zumwalt West Tuesday at Fort Zumwalt West.
The Trojans were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 19 shots. Charlie Nett led Troy Buchanan with 24 points, while Andrew Moore finished with 12 and Jack Fessenden added 11. The leading rebounder for Fort Zumwalt West was Collin Greiner (8)
Troy Buchanan (19-4) plays at home against Francis Howell on Friday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (11-12) hosts Francis Howell North on Friday at 7 p.m.