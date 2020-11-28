 Skip to main content
Recap: Union defeats Pacific
Recap: Union defeats Pacific

Union defeated Pacific 54-50 Saturday at Borgia.

Matthew Seely led Union with 15 points, while Collin Gerdel finished with 11 and Kaden Motley added 11. Quin Blackburn led Pacific with 14 points, while Jacob Sauvage finished with 13 and Don'Ta Harris added 10.

Union (2-1) plays at home against Washington on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Pacific (1-2) plays at Linn on Wednesday, December 9 at 7 p.m.

