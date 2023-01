Union shot 58 percent (21 of 36) from the field, while Owensville shot 56 percent (19 of 34). Ryan Rapert led the way for Union with 22 points and Liam Hughes added 11. Layne Evans led the way for Owensville with 16 points and Will Lauth added 15. The leading rebounder for Owensville was Bryce Payne (10)