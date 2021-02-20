 Skip to main content
Recap: Union slips past St. Clair
Union slipped past visiting St. Clair 44-43 Saturday.

Kaden Motley was the leading scorer for Union with 19 points.

Union (11-11) plays at St. James on Wednesday at 6 p.m. St. Clair (6-14) hosts Salem on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

