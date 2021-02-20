Recap: Union slips past St. Clair

Union slipped past visiting St. Clair 44-43 Saturday.
-
Collinsville kicks offense back into gear with win over Metro-East Lutheran
-
Chaminade claims first MCC title since 2018 with victory against CBC
-
St. Pius fills its gym for rivalry game days before playoff basketball begins
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 11
-
Boruff uses late magic to help Breese Central rally past Columbia
Kaden Motley was the leading scorer for Union with 19 points.
Union (11-11) plays at St. James on Wednesday at 6 p.m. St. Clair (6-14) hosts Salem on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.