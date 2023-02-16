University City beat Parkway South 62-45 Thursday at Parkway South.
The Lions were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 18 shots. Miyel Taylor led University City with 21 points, while Lee Williams finished with 16 and Jayden Creighton added 12. Jaylen Calloway led Parkway South with 14 points, while Evan Renz finished with 13 and Eddie Ahearn added 10.
University City (11-12) hosts Marquette on Monday at 1:30 p.m. Parkway South (14-10) will host Timberland on Tuesday at 6 p.m.