Recap: University City beats Soldan
Jalen Hampton had 14 points and 10 rebounds to propel University City over visiting Soldan 63-46 Thursday.

The Lions shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of nine shots. Also finishing in double figures for University City were Trayvon Robinson (16), Larry Abbey (15) and Brandon Ming (10). Phillip March led the way for Soldan with 17 points and Elijah Bishop added 12.

University City (4-3) will host St. Charles on Thursday, January 9 at 6 p.m. Soldan (3-2) plays at Miller Career on Tuesday, January 7 at 6:15 p.m.

