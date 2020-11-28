Recap: University City breezes by Fort Zumwalt North

Jalen Hampton had a game-high 27 points to lead University City to a 69-48 win over Fort Zumwalt North Saturday at Borgia.
Also finishing in double figures for University City was Barry Thomas with 18 points. KJ Lee was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt North with 19 points and Drake Stevenson added 11.
University City (3-0) plays at home against Westminster on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (2-1) travels to Lafayette on Wednesday, December 30 at noon.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.