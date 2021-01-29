Recap: University City downs Jennings

University City downed Jennings 60-53 Friday at Jennings.
DeMarion Shanklin led the way for Jennings with 24 points and Karl Moore added 14. The leading rebounders for Jennings were Karl Moore (13) and Damon Harris (9).
University City (11-2) plays at home against Pattonville on Monday at 6 p.m. Jennings (0-2) plays at Hazelwood East on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
