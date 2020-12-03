Recap: University City downs Westminster

Jalen Hampton posted 29 points and 14 rebounds to lead University City past Westminster 61-52 Thursday at Westminster.
The Lions shot 85% (22 of 26) from the field, while Westminster was 12 of 26 (46%). Also finishing in double figures for University City was Larry Abbey with 14 points. Caleb Thompson was the leading scorer for Westminster with 11 points.
University City (4-0) plays at Parkway North on Friday, December 11 at 7 p.m. Westminster (1-1) plays at Lutheran North on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
