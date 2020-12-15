Recap: University City gets by Francis Howell

University City defeated Francis Howell 54-51 in zero overtimes Tuesday at Francis Howell.
The Lions were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 19 shots. Jalen Hampton led University City with 12 points, while Brandon Ming finished with 12 and Barry Thomas added 12. Sam Thompson led the way for Francis Howell with 19 points and Sam Maddox added 12. The leading rebounder for University City was Carleton Thomas (11).
University City (6-0) plays at DuBourg on Saturday, December 26 at 2 p.m. Francis Howell (4-2) plays at home against Francis Howell Central on Friday at 7 p.m.
