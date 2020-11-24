Recap: University City rolls past Union

University City rolled past visiting Union 79-53 Tuesday.
Jalen Hampton led University City with 16 points, while Carleton Thomas finished with 14 and Bryce Spiller added 13. Matthew Seely led the way for Union with 20 points.
University City (1-0) hosts Westminster on Wednesday, December 2 at 4:30 p.m. Union (0-1) plays at home against Washington on Tuesday, December 1 at 7 p.m.
