Recap: University City rolls past Washington
Recap: University City rolls past Washington

University City rolled past Washington 88-60 Friday at Borgia.

The leading scorers for University City were Brandon Ming (24), Jalen Hampton (21), Carleton Thomas (12) and Barry Thomas (12). Zac Coulter led the way for Washington with 20 points and Todd Bieg added 10.

University City (2-0) visits Fort Zumwalt North on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Washington (1-1) goes on the road to play Borgia on Saturday at 6 p.m.

