 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: University City tops Parkway North
0 comments

Recap: University City tops Parkway North

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Carleton Thomas posted 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead University City past Parkway North 78-66 Friday at Parkway North.

Free throw shooting was key to the Lions win. University City connected on 24 of 39 attempts, while the Vikings made just seven of 13. Also finishing in double figures for University City were Brandon Ming (14), Larry Abbey (13) and Barry Thomas (11). Keashon Petty led Parkway North with 20 points, while Michael Berry finished with 19 and Adi Kapetanovic added 14. The other leading rebounder for University City was Brandon Ming (8).

University City (5-0) goes on the road to play Francis Howell on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Parkway North (3-2) hosts Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports